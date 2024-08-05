OUT OF MONEY: Funding for state home-hardening program's inspections 'exhausted'

As the state has stopped taking new applications for a popular home-hardening program, CFO Jimmy Patronis is hopeful more money will be approved by the legislature.

Less than two weeks after a new round of funding became available, the Department of Financial Services announced money for initial home inspections had been “exhausted.”

My Safe Florida Home Running Out of Money

The inspections are the first step toward getting a grant to harden homes against storms.

The My Safe Florida Home program offers inspections and grants up to $10,000 to help residents upgrade their homes.

In North Fort Myers, Frederick Matthews is hoping to install hurricane windows on his back lanai.

He says he signed up for the My Safe Florida Home program on July 1st, the first day new funding was available, but funding ran out before he was able to get his inspection.

“It’s just a big joke in my opinion. Just a lot of paperwork and time you put in,” said Matthews.

Patronis says there are 58,000 residents enrolled in the program.

He’s hopeful the legislature will add more money into the program, either through a special legislative session or during the 2025 legislative session.

“I feel like the legislature is gonna have plenty of pressure to re-fund this program,” said Patronis.

Matthews is also hopeful.

“They gotta come up with money and do the program correctly,” Matthews said.

Until that happens, Patronis recommends homeowners get an inspection on their own to try to get an immediate discount on their homeowner’s insurance.