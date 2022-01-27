Opioid arrest in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, FLa. — A man is behind bars tonight after deputies say they found enough fentanyl in his possession to kill over 4 thousand people.

Deputies say a tan Kia Optima was going above the speed limit in East Naples last night. When the deputy put his lights on to pull the suspect over, he saw him put his hand out of the window and toss a bag on the road.

The 22 year old, Giovanni Francois, allegedly kept driving after deputies had their lights on. When Francois stopped his car, deputies recovered the items that were thrown out, a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, multiple bags of fentanyl and 4 other different different substances. The suspect is facing drug trafficking and weapon charges.