One man dead in Fort Myers shooting; First homicide of 2022

FORT MYERS, FLA — Fort Myers Police are on scene of a shooting investigation near 3023 Franklin Street.

FMPD's spokeswoman Officer Kristin Capuzzi confirmed that the victim is a male. His age and ethnicity has not been released at this time. According to FMPD, the man died while being transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center. This is the first homicide of the year in the city of Fort Myers.

Police stress that this is believed to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Police are asking for your help - for anyone who has information on the shooting to call FMPD or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)