Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officer involved shooting in Estero

The suspect involved passed away from his injuries
Posted at 12:52 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 13:09:39-04

ESTERO, FL. — According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office, an officer involved shooting took place in Estero.

The suspect is a white male with a criminal background. He robbed a convenience store Saturday night, where the suspect had a knife visible. Another convenience store robbery took place Sunday morning and the suspect lunged at the clerk involved with a knife as well.

Once deputies come in contact with the suspect, he immediately attempts to attack them.

"Our deputies meet lethal force with lethal force," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Two of the officers involved are on administrative leave following the shooting.

"This county will have law and order, our residents will be safe,"said Sheriff Marceno.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4