Oberweis meets with White House, lays out plans for congressional race

More than a year out before the midterm elections, Jim Oberweis is already showing his legislative plans to the Trump administration.

Oberweis, a former owner of a dairy business and Illinois State Senator, met with White House Political Director, Matt Brasseaux and the Deputy Director, Jon George on Thursday to present his plan to author legislation creating a Constitutional ban on federal budget deficit.

Oberweis, who is running to replace Rep. Byron Donalds in the 19th Congressional District, asked the administration to support a “Tax Limitation Balanced Budget Amendment” if he wins election next year.

A tax limitation balanced budget amendment is a proposed change to the U.S. Constitution that would require the federal government to balance its budget each year, limiting spending to no more than total revenues collected.

“The Taxpayer Protection and Limitation Act, that’s a long-term project,” said Oberweis, who spoke with Fox 4 while outside the White House.

“It, actually, almost passed once before. It only failed by one vote.”

Oberweis is one of several candidates who have either already declared or are rumored to be interested in the race.

Rep Byron Donalds announces run for Florida Governor

President Donald Trump had previously endorsed Oberweis in an Illinois Senate race in 2020.

Rep. Byron Donalds, (R-Naples), who was first elected to the seat in 2020, has declared his intention to run for Governor.