Rep Byron Donalds announces run for Florida Governor

NAPLES, Fla. — On Tuesday night Southwest Florida Representative Byron Donalds announced his run for Florida Governor.

Donalds made the announcement on Fox News in an interview with Sean Hannity.

BREAKING: Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R) announces plans to run for governor of Florida. pic.twitter.com/NGL68PWEsE — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 26, 2025

In the interview he thanked Governor DeSantis for being a “great governor.”

“I think now is the time to take the mantle and lead our state into the future,” said @ByronDonalds. “We have a great governor, @GovRonDeSantis has done a tremendous job for our state, but now the job is to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country.”

When Hannity asked about a fellow possible competitor, Casey Desantis, Donalds declined to take a shot at the First Lady of Florida saying it’s early.

Donalds said in the interview he wants to make Florida the financial hub of the country, vowed to help Floridians with affordability, including with insurance.

The Florida Democrats are already out with a statement:

“One of the least popular people in Tallahassee politics, Byron is best known for skipping votes, defending insurrectionists, and promoting a revisionist version of Black history that defends Jim Crow,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

Donalds had teased the announcement earlier in the evening.

I have a BIG announcement.



Tune into @seanhannity on @FoxNews tonight at 9:45 PM to find out. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 26, 2025

And Rep Donalds has the President's backing.

Last week, President Donald Trump making it clear who he would support for Florida Governor in 2026 to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a Truth Social Post, Trump said. "I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024."

Truth Details | Truth Social

President Trump said Donalds, "would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida, and should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!"

Donalds, who represents Southwest Florida's 19th Congressional District, has been eyeing a potential gubernatorial bid for months.

President Trump is Making America Great Again.



I'm committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great.



Announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Bimj712vIL — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 21, 2025

Sources confirmed to Fox News last month that Donalds had been telling potential donors and Florida political players that he intended to run for governor.

Another prominent Florida Republican who is reportedly considering a run for governor is Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

There's also been some speculation for years that DeSantis' wife, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, is considering a run to succeed her husband. A poll released earlier this week, suggested Casey DeSantis would be favored in the race.

