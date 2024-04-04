Watch Now
A GATOR?: Not your average drain clog

A viewer says crews unclogging a drain in Rotunda West found a 10 ft. alligator inside
Steve Cross
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 16:26:22-04

On Thursday, FOX 4 received these pictures from a viewer.

Steve Cross says a drain that leads to a nearby pond was clogged near his home in Rotunda West.

So like any other day, crews worked to fix it on Wednesday.

That's when they discovered a dead, 10-foot alligator inside.

For the record, we don't recommend doing anything like what you see below.

Steve says once the alligator was shifted, two feet of water rushed back into the pond.

We've reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for more information.

