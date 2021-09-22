North Port Police, investigators report to Carlton Reserve as search for Brian Laundrie continues

SARASOTA CO., Fla. — North Port Police are resuming their search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve this morning.

Laundrie is the fiancé of Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday. Today marks the fourth day of the search for Laundrie.

This spot is about 8 miles to the west of the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. That's where officers were searching during the weekend. But this area is called the Carlton Reserve and it actually connects to the environmental park. Investigators say if Laundrie was traveling through the woods, he could have made it to this side.

But the terrain has proved difficult for search crews. They're using helicopters, search dogs, drones, and all-terrain vehicles to search the more than 25-thousand acres of park land.

"The terrain is very difficult," said Officer Joe Fussell, North Port Police. "Essentially 75% of it is underwater, and other areas that are dry we're trying to clear.”

Officials say today's operation will likely look very similar to yesterday's as they work to cover more than 25,000 acres of park land to thoroughly search and make sure Brian Laundrie is not somewhere within these woods.

Brian is described as a white male, about 5'8" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

Authorities are asking if you see Brian or have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.