Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
Brian Laundrie
Posted at 8:27 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 08:42:11-04

The search for Brian Laundrie will resume Tuesday in the Carlton Reserve.

North Port Police along with the FBI are asking for continued public assistance by sharing any information through the tip line at 1-800-CALL FBI.

Monday the FBI wrapped up the search warrant of Brian Laundrie's family home, but that wasn't the only home law enforcement visited.

