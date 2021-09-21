Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve

The search for Brian Laundrie will resume Tuesday in the Carlton Reserve.
North Port Police along with the FBI are asking for continued public assistance by sharing any information through the tip line at 1-800-CALL FBI.
Monday the FBI wrapped up the search warrant of Brian Laundrie's family home, but that wasn't the only home law enforcement visited.
