North Port Police Department say "no plans" to conduct major search of Carlton Reserve on Monday

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A spokesperson for the North Port Police Department says they will not be conducting a "major search" of the Carlton Reserve on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the department believes they have exhausted all avenues in searching the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve at this time. They tell us law enforcement agencies are still searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito.

Good morning, the North Port Police Department currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today.



All media interviews from our Department are on hold until further notice.... At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie. More updates when available. Josh Taylor, North Port Police Department

During the past few days, North Port Police along with members of the FBI and other agencies have searched the the reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. This location was provided as a tip from Brian's family, who says they haven't seen him since last Tuesday.

On Sunday, about 50 law enforcement officers were out in the park with ATV's, helicopters, and aquatic vehicles. Just after 5:30 on Sunday night, the North Port Police Department tweeted the search did not turn anything for the second day in a row. Fox 4 spoke with people at a vigil for Gabby Petito near city hall. They said they are anxious for Laundrie to be found so he can finally provide answers about what happened to Petito.

"I'm definitely frustrated," said Tiffany Manna, an attendee of the vigil. "I feel like his parents should have came forward and helped law enforcement in any way that they could, and I feel like they didn't do that."

At this time, Laundrie is still only being identified by police as a person of interest in Gabby Petito's death. Brian is described as a white male, about 5'8" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

If you have any information, authorities are asking the public to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.