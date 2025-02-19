NO MORE PROPERTY TAXES? SWFL lawmaker wants state to study the elimination property taxes

One Southwest Florida lawmaker wants the state to consider eliminating property taxes in favor of budget cuts and an increase in sales tax.

State Sen. Jonathan Martin (R-Fort Myers) filed the bill (SB852) on Tuesday.

LAWMAKER FILES BILL TO ELIMINATE PROPERTY TAXES

If passed, the legislation would direct the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research to “conduct a study to establish a framework to eliminate property taxes… and to replace property tax revenues through budget reductions, sales-based consumption taxes and locally determined consumption taxes authorized by the Legislature.”

Florida homeowners and business owners paid more than $3.2 trillion in property taxes in 2024, according to data from the Florida Department of Revenue.

Property taxes fund services like schools, roads, and emergency services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, responding to calls on social media, threw his support behind the idea of eliminating the state’s property tax.

"I agree that taxing land/property is the more oppressive and ineffective form of taxation," he said on X.

He also suggested that the state should let voters decide by putting the "boldest amendment" on the ballot that has a chance to pass, requiring 60% support.

Floridians pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. Housingwire.com reported that the median 2024 property tax in Florida was $3,101, which was a 9.5% increase over the prior year and a 47.5% increase from 2019.