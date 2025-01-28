NEWS LITERACY WEEK: Navigating Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is more and more common in our everyday lives.

Including how journalists report the news.

As part of Fox 4’s parent company E.W. Scripps’s News Literacy Week, we’re taking a closer look at how AI can be used in the future.

Watch Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger's report here:

Navigating AI and Journalism

“AI can be very helpful if you’re stuck. If you’re stuck with a story and you want to see some general story ideas. For brainstorming, it’s a great tool,” said Dr. Chrissann Ruehle, an AI Ethicist at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Ruehle says AI isn’t something that should be feared, but instead harnessed.

She favors a balanced approach to using the technology.

“When it comes to doing the deep investigation, deep analysis, interviewing people, that is a place for humans. That is not something we can delegate to AI, period,” Ruehle said.

With more media organizations embracing AI, Ruehle says it’s important for news consumers to learn what she calls AI literacy.

“People need to put on a mindset, that you can’t believe everything you see,” said Ruehle. “You have to verify for yourself.”