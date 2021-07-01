Newest CC-TV show Let's Talk Charlotte airing on July 9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County's government television channel will air it's newest show, Let's Talk Charlotte, on July 9 at 5pm.

Upcoming episodes of the show will feature county commissioners Christopher Constance, Stephen R. Deutsch, Joe Tiseo and Bill Truex and County Administrator Hector Flores.

The new show can be viewed on CC-TV or on the Charlotte County YouTube channel and is hosted by Program Manager Elizabeth Tracy.

Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty will be featured on the premiere episode to discuss the history of the county that range from its creation to recent charter amendments.