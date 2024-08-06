New report finds major spike in veteran suicides in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new report shines a light on a dark trend emerging in Lee County’s veteran population.

Veteran suicides in Florida have increased for the second consecutive year, according to new data released from The Fire Watch, a Florida-based nonprofit that provides suicide intervention training to the community.

Veteran Suicides Increase in Lee County

Lee County, home to more than 53,000 veterans, saw one of the largest increases in the state, particularly among the 75 and older demographic.

“You do have one of the highest rates of veteran suicides in the state. In 2022 you had the second highest count of veteran suicides after Duval County,” said Nick Howland, a Navy Veteran and Executive Director of the Fire Watch.

The report found in 2022, the most recent year data was available from the Florida Department of Health, 39 veterans in Lee County died by suicide.

An 82% increase from the year before.

More than half of those veterans were older than 75.

“We think a lot has to do with the housing crisis. The cost of housing. And inflation in general,” said Howland.

The suicide rate among veterans is 2.5 times greater than that of the civilian population.