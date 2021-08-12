New Amazon delivery station coming to Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Amazon is bringing new jobs to Southwest Florida. Fort Myers is getting one of six new delivery stations in the state.

Amazon said it will create more than 2,000 full-time jobs, on top of part-time positions. Employees will pick, pack and ship small items. The new locations are expected to open next year.

The one in Fort Myers is on Lee Road, just off Alico Road and west of I-75. This was the site of Alico Family Golf, which closed in May of 2021 after seven years. The Managing Partner of Alico Family Golf, Kraig Feighery, told Fox 4 at that time, it was the right time to close. There were rumors then that Amazon was eyeing the property, but Feighery couldn't comment on that.

"Due to confidentiality, I have no comment on the further progress of this place, other than we are closing tomorrow. Other than that, there is no comment on further development on this place. There really is no comment on that as of yet," he said in May.

Right now, Amazon operates more than 50 sites in Florida that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, including more than 10 facilities that launched just last year.

This will have a big economic impact in Southwest Florida. Besides the new jobs offered by Amazon, this provides an opportunity for a rise in jobs created by other businesses that are attracted to and open in the immediate area.

Another factor to consider with this new Amazon facility is air quality. Several delivery vehicles will be added to Southwest Florida roadways. Amazon pledges to be net-zero carbon by 20-40, but we're a long way from that target; many of Amazon's delivery vehicles still run on diesel fuel. This could also add more traffic congestion in the area.