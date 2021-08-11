Amazon adding new fulfillment center, delivery stations to Florida creating 2,000 jobs

Amazon has announced an expanded investment in Florida with six new buildings to support operations closer to customers. The new robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations are expected to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs in the Sunshine State.

The company says it has created more than 52,000 full-time jobs throughout the state so far.

The new 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in Tallahassee, Florida in late 2022, will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics and toys, to customers.

The five new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers. Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages. In addition, independent contractors gain the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Amazon expects the six new sites to open in 2022 at the following locations:

6720 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308

3998 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32934

1301 President Barack Obama Highway, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

4000 NW 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33076

16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers, FL 33967

6101 45th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714 (City of Pinellas Park)

Amazon currently operates more than 50 sites in Florida that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, including more than 10 facilities that launched in 2020.

Those interested in working at Amazon can click here for more information.