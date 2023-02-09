Nesting season begins in Southwest Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida beaches begin to reopen after Hurricane Ian and people flock to beaches, they will also find birds of all shapes and sizes flocking to beaches as the nesting season begins.

While these birds may be beautiful to look at, local experts are asking beachgoers to give them space to help make the birds more visible. Shorebird nesting season typically starts around February 15 and runs through the end of August, as various species nest on the beach.

"The birds are coming back like normal. We have posted some of the nesting areas a little earlier than we normally would, just because of the ongoing restoration efforts on our beaches," said Sanibel Captive Conservation Foundation Shorebird Biologist Audrey Albrecht.

Restoration efforts on beaches in the wake of Hurricane Ian are continuing across Southwest Florida, with some beaches beginning to reopen over the last few weeks.

On Palm Island, Charlotte County is working to restore the beach ahead of shorebird nesting as seen in these photos posted to Twitter. The county says they are preparing a suitable habit for nesting Least terns, Snowy, and Wilson's Plovers. Albrecht says efforts like this can be beneficial.

“We are out there cleaning it up, trying to get those areas filled in on the beach that needs to be filled in,” said Albrecht.

As we move into nesting season, officials are asking you to stay out of the roped-off areas where shorebirds are nesting.

“We will have these birds setting up their nests and then they will be raising their chicks. They are raising their family on the beach. So we want to share that space and allow them to raise their families."

Albrecht says these birds need their space to rest in these nesting areas. She is asking the public to ensure to keep their pets on a leash so they do not get into the nest, and also not to let their kids chase the birds and avoid feeding them.

"The biggest thing is respecting the bird's space and respecting the posted areas so that we can all enjoy the beach together for years to come," said Albrecht.