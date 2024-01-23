National News Literacy Week: Navigating AI

Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more common, including in political ads and news stories.

It’s possible you’ve seen it in your daily life without even knowing.

“There’s a lot of information out there about the technology. There’s also a lot of misinformation out there about the technology,” said Dr. Chrissann Ruehle, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, who teaches about AI.

The E.W. Scripps Company is partnering with the News Literacy Project, a nonprofit organization, or ensure the public has the skills to be informed and participate in a democracy.

“There are certain questions people need to start asking themselves, instead of just accepting what they see at face value,” said Dr. Ruehle.

Those questions include asking where the information is coming from and if other media sources or social media platforms are saying the same thing.

“We need to get other sources of information. We need to verify that the information we’re receiving is correct,” Ruehle said.

State lawmakers in Tallahassee are considering a number of bills this legislative session that would put regulations on AI.

Including one bill that would require disclaimers on political advertisements.

While Ruehle supports putting guardrails on the technology, she believes AI shouldn’t be feared, but rather used as an effective tool.

“If we attach too many guardrails, too much legislation, to the AI that could impact our competitiveness. Especially, if we look at China or other countries using AI,” said Ruehle.