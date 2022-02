NAPLES, FLa. — Today was the last day to vote for the 2022 Naples City Election.

The results have come in and Beth Petrunoff took the lead with 23.8% of votes. Terry Hutchinson came in a close second place spot with 23% of votes.

Ray Christman came in third, taking 21.4% of votes. John Dugan and Ian Rudnick came in fourth and fifth place, with Dugan leading with 16.9% and Rudnick with 14.8% of votes.

The election had a voter turn-out of 39.8% and 6,572 ballots were casted and counted.