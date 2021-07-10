Myakka River floodwater starting to recede

NORTH PORT, Fla. — City officials report water levels are returning to normal, based on Saturday morning field reports.

"We're cautiously optimistic. Our Emergency Operations Center is still active. City crews for both infrastructure and emergency needs are out keeping tabs on the situation along the Myakkahatchee Creek corridor and acting where necessary. We have no reports of water intrusion into homes. The regional strike team for area agencies continues to provide support along with the Florida Department of Emergency Management," a North Port city spokesperson wrote in a release.

Crews helped evacuate a number of individuals throughout Friday and rescued one individual overnight who got their vehicle stuck in high water.

Flooding started in the area on Thursday, as heavy rains from Hurricane Elsa mixed with rising water levels in the Myakka River. Several families said they were trapped in their homes when water covered area streets.

Saturday, North Port officials urged everyone to continue to be vigilant and practice caution; asking that roads in the area stay to local traffic and that people respect the fact that water could be pushed into homes from the wake of vehicles. They also said emergency crews will continue to access the areas.

