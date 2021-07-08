City of North Port calling for voluntary evacuation due to rising floodwater

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The City of North Port is asking residents to consider voluntary evacuation over rising floodwater concerns.

North Port’s Emergency Operation Center is still actively watching flooding impacts as a result of Hurricane Elsa, and currently observing concerning levels.

A significant amount of rain fell in North Port and thousands of undeveloped acres just north of the city. Those waters are now traveling south through North Port, looking to ultimately exit into Charlotte Harbor.

While improvements have been made to allow more capacity in local canal systems and waterways, there is concern of a significant rise in levels over the next 72 hours.

Officials say the water could hit levels not seen decades, with water in some areas rising two feet last night. Some roads have nearly four feet of water sitting over them.

The areas most likely to be impacted are the North Port Estates area and those along the Myakkahatchee Creek Corridor. Public Works has exhausted all available resources to relieve pressure from the system. Officials say it is not a system issue, it is a capacity issue.

Emergency crews are currently patrolling the area of North Port Estates, looking to help and inform residents. Electronic signboards are being placed, and the city is opening a call center which can be reached at 941-429-7169.

North Port is asking residents in areas prone to flooding to consider voluntary evacuations as quickly as possible. Many roads in impacted areas eventually will not be passable. The city is working in conjunction with Sarasota County Emergency Operations to open an evacuation center.

Residents can stay informed by following North Port on social media, or with the North RePort app. The city's website is www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts .