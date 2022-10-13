Murder suspect arrested while deplaning at Ft. Lauderdale airport

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Michael Evans, 32, of Southwest Florida tonight as he deplaned from a commercial flight in Ft. Lauderdale.

Evans was arrested on 2nd-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with a shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on October 8.

Cavo Lounge is located at 9108 Strada Place in The Mercato.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

They said the Evans and victim were involved in a physical altercation inside the establishment prior to the shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say Evans fled on foot and eventually made his way to Europe before returning to Florida on Wednesday night.