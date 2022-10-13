Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Murder suspect arrested while deplaning at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Detectives arrest Alexander Evans in connection with shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato
CCSO Arrest.jpg
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Alexander Evans was arrested on 2nd-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with a shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on October 8.<br/>
CCSO Arrest.jpg
Posted at 4:34 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 04:36:01-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Michael Evans, 32, of Southwest Florida tonight as he deplaned from a commercial flight in Ft. Lauderdale.

Evans was arrested on 2nd-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with a shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on October 8.

Cavo Lounge is located at 9108 Strada Place in The Mercato.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

They said the Evans and victim were involved in a physical altercation inside the establishment prior to the shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say Evans fled on foot and eventually made his way to Europe before returning to Florida on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month