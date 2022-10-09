Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples

Detectives say the suspect and victim got into a fight before shooting
Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:22 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 13:23:23-04

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking witnesses of a fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples on Saturday night to contact them.

Cavo Lounge is located at 9108 Strada Place in The Mercato.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

They said the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation inside the establishment prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month