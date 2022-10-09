NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking witnesses of a fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples on Saturday night to contact them.

Cavo Lounge is located at 9108 Strada Place in The Mercato.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

They said the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation inside the establishment prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.