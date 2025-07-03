Multiple southwest Florida cities cancel or postpone July 4th celebrations due to weather concerns

Several Florida communities have canceled or postponed their Independence Day celebrations as forecasts predict inclement weather across the region for July 4, 2025.

Fort Myers Beach officials announced the cancellation of their Fourth of July parade originally scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow. The Matanzas Pass Bridge will remain open during the morning hours.

"The fireworks display is still scheduled for tomorrow, July 4, 2025, at 9 p.m.," town officials said.

During the fireworks show, the Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. as originally planned.

In Sanibel, the Friends of Don organization has also canceled the Independence Day parade due to the weather forecast. All other July 4th events on the island will continue as scheduled.

North Port made the decision to postpone its annual Freedom Festival that was set to take place at CoolToday Park.

"We understand how much this event means to the community, and we share in the disappointment," said Shelby Mendelson, Recreation Manager and event organizer. "The safety of our residents, staff and visitors is always our top priority."

North Port officials cited forecasts indicating a high probability of lightning that could result in periodic closures and compromise the safe execution of fireworks.

The city has rescheduled its Freedom Festival for Saturday, August 30, 2025, promising the same activities including live music, food trucks, family entertainment, and fireworks.

All three communities have advised residents to monitor official websites and communications for any additional updates regarding the holiday events.

In Fort Myers, the city and the Downtown River District warned attendees that fireworks could be delayed.

Fireworks are tentatively scheduled for 9:15 PM, but due to the potential for changing weather conditions, the start time could be delayed up until 10:30 PM. Officials are monitoring conditions for a safe, fun and happy July 4th Celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.