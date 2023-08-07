COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is leading a motorcade to escort fallen Marine Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia.

It will go from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to Naples.

This will result in temporary traffic impacts as the motorcade, which will also include escort vehicles from Naples Police Department, Cape Coral Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, makes its way into Naples from Lee County.

The motorcade is expected to leave RSW at 7:00 p.m. and take Interstate 75 to exit 101 (Collier Boulevard) and head south.

From Collier Boulevard the procession will travel west onto Davis Boulevard to Naples Funeral Home on Davis Boulevard, at the intersection with Airport-Pulling Road.

Members of the public who want to show their support along the route of the procession are asked to remain on the sidewalks and out of the roadways.

