Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Naples resident among 3 Marines found dead near Camp Lejeune, NC

Marine Deaths
Allen G. Breed/AP
FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2022. Three men who were found dead over the weekend at an eastern North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)
Marine Deaths
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 16:47:52-04

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — A Naples native was one of three men found dead in a car at a North Carolina gas station Sunday morning.

23-year-old Ivan R. Garcia and the two other men were stationed at Camp Lejuene in Jacksonville, N.C., 29 miles from where they were found.

All three men were Marine lance corporals working as motor vehicle operators at the camp.

Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff's Office were responding to a missing-person call Sunday when they found the men unresponsive in a privately owned car outside of a Speedway gas station.

Their cause of death has not been released, and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Garcia attended Lely High School in Naples.

The other men were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin and Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!