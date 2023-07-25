Naples resident among 3 Marines found dead near Camp Lejeune, NC

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — A Naples native was one of three men found dead in a car at a North Carolina gas station Sunday morning.

23-year-old Ivan R. Garcia and the two other men were stationed at Camp Lejuene in Jacksonville, N.C., 29 miles from where they were found.

All three men were Marine lance corporals working as motor vehicle operators at the camp.

Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff's Office were responding to a missing-person call Sunday when they found the men unresponsive in a privately owned car outside of a Speedway gas station.

Their cause of death has not been released, and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Garcia attended Lely High School in Naples.

The other men were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin and Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma.