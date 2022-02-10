Mother of a woman who was shot multiple times by a Florida Highway Trooper on I-75 is demanding answers from authorities

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday, the family of 28-year-old Ana Juan, the woman that was shot multiple times by a Florida Highway Trooper on I-75 is demanding answers from law enforcement.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed to Fox 4 that the shooting happened on I-75 shortly after 10 AM on Sunday, Jan. 9, by a trooper who was put on administrative leave.

Manuella Basillo, Ana Juan's mother, spoke with Fox 4 about her daughter's condition and the questions she has for authorities.

Basillo's primary language is Spanish, so a translator was used during this story.

“She says that the pain in her heart is seeing her daughter lying in a bed without any consciousness. she is suffering that this cop shot her daughter so many times,” said Basillo.

A pain that Manuella Basillo says is met by confusion.

Basille says she is trying to piece together why she says a Florida Highway Trooper shot her daughter six times during a traffic stop on I-75.

“When they called me to tell me about Ana, they didn't specify they didn't tell me exactly what happened, they only told me that Ana had gotten into an accident,” said Basillo.

On Thursday, Basillo told Fox 4 that her daughter, a single mother, remained in the hospital, saying she is permanently paralyzed from bullet wounds to her neck-back- and lungs.

“Why get to that point? Why could they not just tase her, why did he have to shoot her?” said Basillo.

That is among the long list of questions Basillo said law enforcement is not answering.

She says that's why she has hired her lawyer, Marcus Viles, to get answers.

“Our question is why was it necessary or why did she get shot six times during a traffic stop?” said Viles.

On Thursday, Fox 4 is still waiting to hear back from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol for an update from authorities.