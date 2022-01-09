One person injured in shooting on I-75 in Collier County

NAPLES, FLA - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, shortly after 10AM Sunday, January 9th troopers responded to a call on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 103.

FHP says an officer involved shooting happened and a citizen was injured during the incident. That person is being medically treated and the Florida Highway Patrol trooper was not injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating and we will bring you more updates as soon as we get them from law enforcement.

As of 3:55pm Sunday - this continues to remain an active investigation.