MLB Players report for Spring Training as baseball makes grand return to SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Spring baseball is in the air.

Thanks to a new deal struck between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

It's been 99 days. The league’s 99-day lockout ended Thursday when owners and the MLB Players Association agreed to a new 5-year collective bargaining agreement.

Here in Southwest Florida, we have four teams reporting to training camp and today is the final day for players to report to camp.

The teams and players have a bit of lost ground to make up, with a shortened preseason before regular-season play begins April 7. Teams announced their spring training schedules on Friday and SWFL will have baseball on St. Patrick’s Day with the Minnesota Twins playing the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park.

Both teams will play a revised 19-game spring training schedule with games against the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Twins and Red Sox will meet for seven games during this stretch and close out spring training on April 5 back at JetBlue Park.

The Red Sox are allowing free access to the practice fields from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily thru March 16. Ballpark tours are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the team store is also open during those hours.

Twins single-game tickets will go on sale starting at 2 p.m. Monday on the Twins website. Game times will be announced prior to tickets going on sale.

Red Sox ticket info will be released over the course of the next few days.