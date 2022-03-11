MLB labor deal ends lockout, Fort Myers sports bar reacts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill in Fort Myers, fans of America's favorite past-time rejoiced.

With the owner relishing in the good news for the local economy.

“Hopefully that baseball coming back will give us a little boost, especially with Century Link a couple miles down the road from us," says Matt McMann, owner of Sidelines.

That potential boost coming from a lockout that's now over, on it's 99th day - salvaging a 162-game season that starts on April 7th, and mandating that players show up for spring training this Sunday.

The deal giving hopes of good news in more ways than one.

“Everything we’re going through with the Covid, the Omicron, the Delta, and all these things that we’ve been through…we need something good to happen to our community," says Samuel Davis, a patron.

“I think we’ve turned the corner with the Covid and all that kind of stuff and we’re looking forward to full steam ahead with the baseball season," adds McMann.

Full steam ahead, towards days of sharing the love of sports under the Southwest Florida sun.

“We’ll get to catch a couple spring games here and people get to go eat popcorn and enjoy. We need this for our community, we really do. It’s gonna boost the morale and bring back some things. It’s a good thing," explains Davis.