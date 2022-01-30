Missing Endangered Adult: Jeffery Toth

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLa. — Have you seen this missing man?

52 year-old Jeffery A. Toth left his residence on Dobell Terrace in Port Charlotte on January 28, 2022, around 4:00 PM. According to Jeffery's family, he has no family or friends in the area and has no financial means to travel far. He was last seen wearing long black sleeve shirt, with a lightweight puffy vest, and dark colored pants.

Jeffery is 5'9, 260 lbs., has brown eyes, and brown grayish hair. Jeffery wears corrective lenses and has a scar above his right eye that goes from his eyebrow to his hairline. Jeffery's only form of transportation is his black Schwinn 10 speed bike, described as having straight handlebars, with mountain bike tires.

If you have any information on his where Jeffery may be, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.