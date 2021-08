LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends gathered for Deputy Sheriff First Class Steven Mazzotta's memorial service Saturday morning.

Deputy Mazzotta passed away Monday due to medical complications related to COVID-19.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office streamed the memorial service on Facebook for community members to remember the life of Deputy Sheriff First Class Steven Mazzotta.

Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta worked for LCSO for 18 years. He joined the agency in 2003 as a corrections officer.