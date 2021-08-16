Lee County Sheriff's deputy dies from complications of COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's deputy has passed away Monday due to ‘medical complications related to COVID-19,’ according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta.

Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. He joined the agency in 2003 as a corrections officer.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 22 law enforcement officers have passed away due to COVID-19 in Florida and over 500 nationwide.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming and will be planned with his family members.