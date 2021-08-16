Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lee County Sheriff's deputy dies from complications of COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
LCSO
Lee County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta
Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 15:18:36-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's deputy has passed away Monday due to ‘medical complications related to COVID-19,’ according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta.

Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. He joined the agency in 2003 as a corrections officer.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 22 law enforcement officers have passed away due to COVID-19 in Florida and over 500 nationwide.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming and will be planned with his family members.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020