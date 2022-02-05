Man sentenced to federal prison for using counterfeit money

LEE COUNTY, FLa. — A man has been sentenced to federal prison for using counterfeit money at a grocery store.

According to Lee County detectives, 55 year-old Dennis Michael Aigotti has been sentenced to 36 months for possessing and passing counterfeit money.

On May 18, 2021, Aigiotti attempted to use a $10 counterfeit bill while at Hudson’s Grocery Store in Boca Grande.

During a search warrant of Aigiotti’s car, Lee County detectives and the United States secret services seized $410 in counterfeit currency and located the devices he used to make it.

At the time of Aigotti's offense, he was on federal supervised release for passing and counterfeiting Federal Reserve notes.

