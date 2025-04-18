Man says daughter and roommates are being kicked out of Fort Myers apartment for shooting at armed intruder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to an outraged parent, a Fort Myers apartment complex is kicking out tenants because one of them shot a man trying to get inside their room.

“It adds insult to injury, it’s completely outrageous and I just don’t know what kind of person or organization makes that kind of decision,” said Stuart Lurie.

A concerned parent tells Fox 4 he feels like a Fort Myers apartment complex is unfairly blaming his daughter and roommates for a shooting:

Lurie said his daughter lives at the Carlton of Fort Myers, in the room where a man with a gun tried to get in, before being shot and killed by one of her roommates.

“Being there present where there was a home invasion and getting pretty shaken up,” he said.

Fort Myers Police said 28-year-old Juan Diego lived in the apartment complex with a number similar to the one he was trying to get into on April 10th. FMPD said this is a potential self-defense case and has not filed any charges.

But Lurie said this is how the Carlton responded.

“She got told by the apartment complex that she and her roommates were getting essentially evicted. They got a seven-day notice to vacate,” he said.

Lurie sent Fox 4 a copy of the seven-day notice, which says they have to leave because of prohibited conduct, which includes the following:

“You, your occupants or guests, or the guests of any occupants, may not engage in the following activities: ...engaging in or threatening violence; possessing a weapon prohibited by state law; discharging a firearm in the apartment community; displaying or possessing a gun, knife, or other weapon in the common area in a way that may alarm others; engaging in criminal activity that threatens the health, safety, or right to peaceful enjoyment of others in or near the apartment community (regardless of arrest or conviction);.. Any violation of this paragraph shall be a material breach of this Lease and will entitle us to exercise all rights and remedies under the lease and law.”

Lurie says his daughter does not plan on fighting the apartment complex, but said he is shocked that they would not make an exception to their rules in this situation.

“If the intruder had gotten in and harmed the occupants, including my daughter, then they’d be allowed to stay? It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said.

Fox 4 reached out to the Carlton for comment, but their office was closed.