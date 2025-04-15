Deadly shooting at Fort Myers apartments may fall under Stand Your Ground law

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police have identified the man shot and killed at the Carlton Apartments on April 10 as 28-year-old Juan Diego. Fort Myers Police tell Fox 4 the shooting is being investigated as a "potential stand your ground self-defense case."

According to police, Diego was trying to break into an apartment. The resident told police Diego had a gun and the homeowner shot Diego during the attempted break-in.

First responders tried to save Diego, but he died at the scene.

Police later said Diego not only lived at the Carlton, but had an apartment number very close to the one he was trying to get into.

Andre Pierre says he was about to go to sleep that night when he heard the gunfire.

“I was laying down and then I heard a ‘bang’ sound but I was so tired I thought it was a firework or something,” he said. “It’s so, so crazy knowing that it happened so close to me. "As soon as I saw the story, I was like ‘Dang, that’s my apartment."

The investigation is ongoing.

