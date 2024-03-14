Man sentened to prison for taking Hurricane Ian repair money but not completing the jobs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of taking money from people to repair their homes following Hurricane Ian and not returning to complete the work will spend two years in prison.

That's according to the State Attorney's Office.

Rolando Osorio will also serve 10 years of probation and is required to pay more than $67,000 in restitution.

The state attorney says in late 2022, Osorio contracted residents to repair lanais at homes throughout Lee County damaged by Hurricane Ian.

That kind of work requires a general contractor or specialty structure contracting license.

The State Attorney's Office says Osorio took money from the victims, but did not return to complete the work. Investigators say this scheme continued through the spring of 2023.

The lnumber of a licensed contractor without their permission was also used on at least one of Osorio's contracts.

Victims contacted law enforcement - launching an investgation that included the Cape Coral Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

