Man bitten by 11 foot alligator in Collier County

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) along with Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to man being bitten by an alligator Friday night off Immokalee Road.

FWC says the man was walking his two dogs when an approximately 11-foot alligator bit his leg. The man was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries. An FWC Nuisance Alligator Trapper has been dispatched to the area to remove the gator.

Fox 4 is working for you find out the exact location of this attack and status of the man bitten.

FWC recommends following precautionary measures near alligators, including in or near the water, to reduce the chances of conflict.

