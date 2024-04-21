Man bitten by 11 foot alligator in Collier County

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) along with Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to man being bitten by an alligator Friday night off Immokalee Road.
FWC says the man was walking his two dogs when an approximately 11-foot alligator bit his leg. The man was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries. An FWC Nuisance Alligator Trapper has been dispatched to the area to remove the gator.
Fox 4 is working for you find out the exact location of this attack and status of the man bitten.
FWC recommends following precautionary measures near alligators, including in or near the water, to reduce the chances of conflict.
- Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.
- Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
- Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
- Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future.