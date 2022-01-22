Watch
Man arrested for attacking two people, randomly

Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 17:58:04-05

LEHIGH ACRES, FLa. — A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after attacking two people randomly, a day apart from each other.

44 year-old Carlton Gary is being charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older, burglary with assault or battery and 2nd degree petit theft. According to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Gary punched a 70-year old man who was sitting in his car of a Walmart parking lot. The next day, a second attack was on a 40 year-old woman in a Dollar Tree.

Gary is currently in custody in Lee County and hearing is set for February 21. A bond has not been set for him.

