Man arrested for attacking two people, randomly

LEHIGH ACRES, FLa. — A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after attacking two people randomly, a day apart from each other.

44 year-old Carlton Gary is being charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older, burglary with assault or battery and 2nd degree petit theft. According to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Gary punched a 70-year old man who was sitting in his car of a Walmart parking lot. The next day, a second attack was on a 40 year-old woman in a Dollar Tree.

Gary is currently in custody in Lee County and hearing is set for February 21. A bond has not been set for him.