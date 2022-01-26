Lyft driver has medical emergency on Interstate 75; passenger stops car, calls 911 and performs CPR

Estero, FLA - In the last 24 hours Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an emergency call on I-75. FHP states upon arrival, troopers determined a 2019 Volkswagen was traveling south on Interstate 75, with a “Lyft” driver transporting a passenger. Adding the driver was a 66-year-old male, from North Fort Myers suffered a medical emergency. The passenger activated the emergency brake to make the vehicle safely stop. The passenger called 911 and provided CPR on scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital by Emergency Medical Services and Florida Highway Patrol confirms that driver passed away.

It all happened shortly after noon on January 24th.

FOX 4’s Elyse Chengery spoke with EMS to find out what you can do to be aware the next time you are a passenger and the best ways to stay safe.

The biggest tip - stay calm try your best to get the car to come to a stop and call 911.

Chief of Collier County Emergency Medical Services, Tabatha Butcher explains, “911 dispatcher‘s are really good about providing directions and things that a bystander can do for treatment with somebody who is having a medical emergency. Definitely you don’t want to put yourself into any further danger if there’s anyway that you can assist the driver with stopping I would say by all means try that but do your best to just try to get them stopped to prevent any further injuries."

Chief Butcher says throughout her years of experience she’s been to calls for medical emergencies behind the wheel…“Over several years there’s been incidents where people have had medical emergencies which unfortunately resulted in car accidents which can occur further injuries to the patient outside of the medical emergency that they’re having.”

Nancy says she uses Lyft and Uber a few times a month and like many people - hasn't thought of this kind of situation happening, “I mean obviously you’d have to do whatever you can to help the situation and help yourself but yeah that’s interesting I never really thought about that scenario it’s scary.”

Elyse: Are you going to think differently next time you get in a car with someone?

Nancy: “Probably a little bit maybe where you sit I typically don’t sit in the front seat but maybe that’s a better option in case something like that would happen but yeah that makes you think about it.”

Chief Butcher highly recommends being aware at all times of any driver that you are in the car with, including family and friends. She also recommends everyone to get basic CPR training stating, “I know a lot of people worry thinking they have to put their mouth on someone when there’s actually a form of compression only CPR which will actually circulate oxygenated blood throughout someone’s body and definitely increases their chance of survival.”

Orlando Montes also uses Lyft and Uber frequently, “Good heads up by the passenger I mean it’s unfortunate whatever condition the driver was in but I mean the fact that he could control the situation and handle the wheel was heroic.”

Elyse: Would you be more aware?

Orlando: “Of course because you always have to be aware of your surroundings and even your drivers you don’t know who’s driving you at times so you gotta make sure your in safe hands as well because your putting your life in that persons hands and their responsibility is to get you where you need to safe.”

Another huge tip from Chief Butcher - try your best to provide every detail of information once first responders get there which helps EMS especially if the person cannot talk so they can piece together what happened.