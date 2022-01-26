Lost dog found by local Samaritan

CAPE CORAL, FLa. — A local woman is being hailed a hero after she rescued a lost dog out of the Rubican Canal last night.

A man says his dog, Ollie, went missing in his Del Prado neighborhood around 10 pm.

After searching for Ollie, his owners still couldn't find him. It wasn't until he got a call this morning from Michelle Rowan--the woman who saved Ollie.

Michelle found him at the Del Prado and Shelby Parkway Bridge, he fell into the canal. Michelle used some quick thinking and got him out.

Ollie's owner says Michelle is a saint because, on the next changing of tides, Ollie could have been swept out to the river.