TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — How would you feel if you only had to go through Daylight Saving Time one more time? It's possible, but there's a long way to go.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp explains what Congress is doing:

LOCK THE CLOCK: Sen. Rick Scott introduces bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Knapp went around Fort Myers Beach to see if people like moving the clocks forward or backward.

"Whichever one gave me the most daylight," one man said.

"I like it when you don't switch it," a man from Illinois explained.

"Sometimes it messes you up. Sometimes you don't even notice," a man from Canada said.

This year could be the last time Florida has to do it.

Sen. Rick Scott is sponsoring the "Sunshine Protection Act."

"I hate moving the clock back and forth," he told Knapp. "If we could save on Daylight Saving Time, we would have daylight when we can use it."

The bill would "lock the clock."

When Scott was governor in 2018, Scott signed a law to do that in Florida, but Congress needs to make it a law first.

Scott says it would reduce health risks, energy costs and make neighborhoods safer.

However, the CDC says with Daylight Saving, more light at night could make it harder for you to fall asleep. Also, darker mornings, the agency says, could increase traffic crashes.

"I'm actually optimistic we will get it done this year," Scott said.

This bill has been presented before, but never passed.

He's optimistic this time around with Trump in office.

On Thursday, he was asked about Daylight Saving Time.

"But a lot of people like it one way. A lot of people like it the other way," Trump said.

Most of the people on Fort Myers Beach say they would be in favor of not changing clocks back and forth.

"I would be about it, but I don't know the purpose of changing the clocks," one man said.

"Sometimes it works out in our favor. Sometimes, you know, it kind of — you're set back an hour pisses you off obviously," another man said.

"Lock in the lock. Pick a — even go a half an hour and say ok," a group of ladies said.

The bill has a long way to go. It has been read twice and referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

However, there's no date set to discuss it further.