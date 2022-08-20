Local parents on a mission to beautify, make bus stops safer across Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A few dedicated parents are coming together to help make bus stops in Lehigh Acres safer.

The message is beautify Lehigh and its bus stops for the new school year. Bus stops like the one at the corner of Maple and Hillside Avenue.

They are just one of many groups in Southwest Florida working to prevent accidents involving children. And this particular group of parents have turned this into a bus stop design contest.

Anyone can take part in designing a bus stop. It is entirely free. You pick your stop, you clean it up and decorate, refurbish, and maybe even throw some lights on it. The whole point is to make it vibrant and stand out.

Those who place first through sixth place will receive a prize. Prizes include gas cards, school bags, headphones, school supplies an more.

Judging has also been extended until next week, wrapping up with an awards ceremony at Veterans Park. So there's still plenty of time to sign up and help make Lehigh's bus stops beautiful.