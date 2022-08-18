FHP Trooper search leads to arrest in teen driver hit and run

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers are out of the hospital after the Florida Highway Patrol said a teenage driver hit them while waiting for a Lee County School Bus.

FHP said the driver kept going.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested and Lt. Greg Bueno with FHP confirmed with Fox 4 Briana Brownlee that there weren't any tips that led to the arrest, it was the search by FHP troopers and Lee County Sheriff Deputies.

The incident happened around 6:15 Thursday morning at Orange River Blvd and Loraine Drive intersection, which is not only a busy road but a bus stop.

According to witnesses, two students were approaching the bus stop when a Grey Volkswagon hit them.

“I was able to see when the kids were up in the air and they fell to the floor, it’s a miracle that they’re alive," one neighbor said.

"She said some kids got hit, I knew it was going to happen," said John Black, who lives right next to the bus stop. He told us that he has lived in his home for more than 20 years and has noticed the problems with the bus stop.

“They should have a sidewalk and streetlights here,” Black said.

What happened led to plenty of reactions in the neighborhood and on our social media. A common call...sidewalks...and better lighting. we reached out to Lee County to see if these issues are on their radar. No one could do an interview, however, the county's spokeswoman did tell us there is a sidewalk project in the works. It will go from Lorraine Drive west to the vicinity of Palm Beach Boulevard.

The county has a process with its Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee through which residents can submit requests for sidewalks, which we typically call multi-use paths. The BPAC evaluates and prioritizes projects, and then they are queued up for funding in a fiscal year. This area was chosen through that process.



Construction on the multi-use path is expected to begin next summer. This timeframe includes design, permitting, and groundwork for a watermain, which is being installed at the same time as the multi-use path project.



Betsy Clayton, Lee County Spokeswoman

When it comes to the bus stops, we also reached out to Lee County School. Robert Spicker, the spokesman said the crash took place at least 2 miles from the nearest school. Fox 4's Briana Brownlee responded that this incident happened at a bus stop the district

uses.

Spicker stated

“We take school bus stop safety very seriously. Every single bus stop meets or exceeds state regulations to be considered safe. Bus drivers are encouraged to report any unsafe conditions they see along their routes.” Robert Spicker, Lee County Schools

In response to that, we asked if he feels that the bus stop at Orange River and Lorraine meets the district's standards, and he said yes.

He added that the responsibility of the school board begins when students get on the school bus and they get off.

