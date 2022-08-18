2 teens struck by vehicle in hit-and-run at Orange River Blvd. intersection

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirms two teenagers were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning at the intersection of Orange River Blvd. and Lorraine Dr.

A witness reported seeing a boy and girl hit by a car as they approached a bus stop around 6:15 a.m. That witness says they were Dunbar High School students, given the school's proximity to the bus stop. Officials confirm the children were approximately 16 years of age.

FHP is classifying the incident as a hit-and-run. The teenagers have been taken to an area hospital, where investigators hope to question them after an assessment of their injuries.

Lee County Sheriff's Office is assisting while FHP takes the lead of the investigation.

Orange River Blvd. is closed at Muskegon Ave.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

