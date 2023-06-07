Fort Myers business owner files ethics complaints against city manager after wrongful termination

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A small group of people demonstrated in front of Fort Myers City Hall today in support of a local business owner who says her contract with the city was wrongfully terminated.

The Lee County NAACP was there, alongside La'Tasha Mann, who is the owner of Classy Chics Event Planning and Catering.

She says the city hired her to serve food at Eastwood Golf Course but in April the city ended its contract with her company.

Mann claims that leading up to that termination she was harassed, bullied, and racially discriminated against.

She says she's filed 6 ethics complaints already, including one against the director of parks and recreation, the city manager, and, the assistant city manager.

Fox 4 reached out to The City of Fort Myers for comment on these concerns but they declined our request.

We're following this story for any updates.