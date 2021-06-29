Watch
Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 29 years in prison for child sex abuse

John Michael Breen has been sentenced to 29 years to in prison for sexually abusing a child and documenting the abuse.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — John Michael Breen of Lehigh Acres was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison after sexually abusing a 7-year-old child, as well as documenting the abuse with photographs.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber also sentenced Breen to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered Breen to register as a sex offender. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated this case.

Between April 28 to July 20 of 2018, Breen sexually abused a child for the purpose of producing explicit pictures to upload to a cloud-based storage service. A search warrant was executed at Breen's residence on December 13, 2019.

Breen admitted to the abuse and taking explicit pictures of the child during an interview with law enforcement. Breen plead guilty on August 19, 2020.

