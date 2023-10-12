Watch Now
LEHIGH ACRES | Elementary school student arrested, charged with making death threats

LehighAcresCrime
WFTX
LehighAcresCrime
Posted at 9:16 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 09:16:05-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — A Lehigh Elementary School student is charged with threatening to kill other students at his school.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 10-year-old boy.

Lehigh Elementary School Principal, Jackson Morgan, sent an email to parents Thursday morning. He wrote:

'Good morning, Lehigh Elementary Cubs.

In the spirit of open communication, I want to let you know that a student has been arrested for threatening other students at our school. Thanks to a report to a teacher, we were able to immediately notify the Lee County Sheriff's Office to investigate. On top of the legal consequences, the student involved will be disciplined per the School District's code of conduct.

I want to assure you that our school is safe and this morning, teaching and learning will continue as normal.

Thank you for your trust and understanding,

Jackson Morgan
Principal
Lehigh Elementary School'

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will continue to update you.

