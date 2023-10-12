LEHIGH ACRES | Middle school student arrested for school threat

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres Middle School student was arrested overnight for making violent threats against the school, the Lee County School District confirmed Thursday.

This arrest marks the second student arrested for a violent threat in Lehigh in just 24 hours. Thursday 10-year-old was arrested for making a threat via Snapchat towards another Lehigh Acres Elementary student.

The district confirmed the middle school student's arrest and emphasized that the school was safe. However, the Lee County Sheriff's Office was on scene at the school Thursday to provide extra security.

The email sent on behalf of the school reads, in part:

In the spirit of open communication, I want to let you know a student was arrested overnight for allegedly threatening violence against our school.

We do not tolerate this behavior, so the student involved will be disciplined per the Code of Conduct on top of the legal consequences.