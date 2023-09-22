LEHIGH ACRES | Cars crash into houses. It happened twice in a matter of minutes on the same road

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — Two different cars crashed into two different homes, within five minutes of each other Thursday night in Lehigh Acres.

Florida Highway Patrol says the two cases may be related.

The first happened on Lee Boulevard near the Yvonne Avenue North intersection. FHP says a car side swiped another car, and that second car drove off the road and crashed into a house. That driver was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI property damage.

Five minutes later, a car drove over the center median on Lee Boulevard near Douglas Avenue. Troopers say it hit two parked cars, then drove into a yard and crashed into a house. Troopers say the driver died in the crash.

FHP says the driver who caused the first crash may be the same person who died in the second crash. They say they have not yet identified the man.